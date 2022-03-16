China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZNH traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.35. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

