Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.79. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 44,436 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

