Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets, support services, consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company, and advertising and public relation-related support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chineseinvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.