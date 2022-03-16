Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 757,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $61.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,554.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,484.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,684.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.