Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,728.47

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,728.47 ($22.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,400 ($18.21). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.47), with a volume of 5,188 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.05.
About Churchill China (LON:CHH)
