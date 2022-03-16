CIBC Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$114.00

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.60.

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 204,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,020. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.11. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

