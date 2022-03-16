CIBC Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$114.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.60.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 204,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,020. The firm has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.11. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.