Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $165,018,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 58,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

