Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

