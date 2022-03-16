Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) CFO Acquires $20,100.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CFO Horn Louis G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79. Cingulate Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.74% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.