Cintas (CTAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY22 guidance at $10.70-10.95 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $382.11 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $328.57 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.