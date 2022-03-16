CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Trading Up 9.5%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). Approximately 244,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 66,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.15 ($0.73).

The stock has a market cap of £33.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.31.

CIP Merchant Capital Company Profile

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

