CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Trading Up 9.5%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). Approximately 244,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 66,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.15 ($0.73).
The stock has a market cap of £33.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.31.
CIP Merchant Capital Company Profile (LON:CIP)
Featured Articles
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.