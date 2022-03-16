Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $218,280. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

