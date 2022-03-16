Citigroup Boosts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $21.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,094,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 1,089,988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 629,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,443,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 172,419 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

