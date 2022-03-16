Citigroup Trims Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Target Price to $13.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

