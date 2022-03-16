City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.24

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.24 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.73). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 473 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.24.
