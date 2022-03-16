City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.24

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.24 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.73). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 473 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £60.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.24.

City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

