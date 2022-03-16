City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 177.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 371,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $753.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.