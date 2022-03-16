Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Acquires $10,254.40 in Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 416 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,254.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,340. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

