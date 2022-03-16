Civitas Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Civitas has a market cap of $47,661.40 and approximately $44.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,511,269 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.