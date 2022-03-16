Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KALTF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

