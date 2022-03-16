Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of KALTF remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
