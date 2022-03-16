Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Class Acceleration during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLAS remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Wednesday. 6,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Class Acceleration has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

