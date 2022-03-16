Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CCO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

