Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:CWAN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 23rd

Clearwater Analytics’ (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Clearwater Analytics had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 363,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,237 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

