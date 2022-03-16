Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,540 ($20.03) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.00.

CBGPY traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,244. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

