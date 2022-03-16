Clover Health Investments (CLOV) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clover Health Investments to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -2.01 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.36

Clover Health Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clover Health Investments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 107 1131 2303 45 2.64

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 121.35%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Health Investments rivals beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

