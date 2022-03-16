CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50).

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 49,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71). Also, insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($115,474.64). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,203,788.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

