Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.07

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.07 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 73.70 ($0.96). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 2,011,556 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.88) to GBX 81 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coats Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.20 ($1.11).

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.