Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CDE opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 443,410 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 24.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

