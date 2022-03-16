Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.71. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 80,654 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get Coin Hodl alerts:

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.