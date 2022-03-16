Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $277,311.03

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $277,311.03 and $83.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.57 or 0.06687619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.71 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

