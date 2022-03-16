Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 5.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$166.87 and last traded at C$165.29. 143,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 97,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$157.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Colliers International Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.28.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

