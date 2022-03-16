Colliers Securities Begins Coverage on SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 103.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.