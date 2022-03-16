Color Platform (CLR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $864.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $634,081.81 and $864.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00726393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00189379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021962 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.