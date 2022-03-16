ColossusXT Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 241.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003416 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000874 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,575,407,971 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

