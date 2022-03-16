Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.08. 1,290,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average is $310.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

