Comerica Bank Acquires 12,079 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,726,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

