Comerica Bank Acquires 6,827 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

