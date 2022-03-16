Comerica Bank Buys 2,622 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 173,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $286.22.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

