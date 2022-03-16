Comerica Bank Buys 7,976 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

