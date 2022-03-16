Comerica Bank Buys 9,184 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,571,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,304,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

