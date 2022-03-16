Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 367,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,097,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 40,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

