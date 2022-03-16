Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of BNTX opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

