Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $17,906,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,995. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

