Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,253. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.