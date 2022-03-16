Comerica Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,464,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 404,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

