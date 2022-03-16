Comerica Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

