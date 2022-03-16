Comerica Bank Has $1.17 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

