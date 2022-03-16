Comerica Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,587,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

