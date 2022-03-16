Comerica Bank Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,701,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 180.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 348,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

