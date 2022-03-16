Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 119,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 87,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

