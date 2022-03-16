Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

FLR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

